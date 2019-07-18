Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Durban - The senseless murder of a 16-year-old teenager who was returning home from school in Wentworth, south of Durban, has angered the south Durban community who are demanding that more be done to curb crime in the area. Mervyn Hughes,16, was allegedly stabbed in the back by a 16-year-old teenager known to him on Wednesday afternoon, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

The motive behind the murder was unknown at this stage.

"Hughes was taken to hospital where he died on arrival. The suspect was arrested by Wentworth police for murder and is appearing in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Thursday,"Zwane said.

Residents sent messages of condolences and shared their opinion on the incident on the community Facebook group called Wentworth (South Africa) represents.

Tracey Louw Ogle said, "Nothing more heartbreaking like having to open my Facebook page and read of an immediate neighbors death."



Clint Leverton a community leader said, "This type of behavior is really unnecessary and uncalled for...our young men are killing each other for the sake of what...what is achieved what is the great accomplishment... inflicting pain and grief on another family to achieve what?"

Desiree Myers said, "I miss seeing the parents / monitors in the area. Currently, the children are free so stop off in Ambleside to buy dagga. This has been going on for years, and nothing is done. We need the presence of the monitors back quick and fast. Please help save our children!"

Christine Maponyane said, "Police need to be at school doing random check on pupils. Schools have changed I remember Fairvale had alot of checks when I was at school. I think it must be daily children bags get checked when they enter the school. More need to be done in school."

Bridgette Beaunoir said, "My late sister Myrtle and my sister Jean and other elderly women in our road use to check children's school bags daily by Wentworth high school. And it worked. They were called COPE. They worked with the school."

Daily News