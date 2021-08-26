Africa’s health ministers want holistic approach to control Covid-19 on the continent

DURBAN - Health ministers at the 71st Session of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa discussed holistic public health approaches to control Africa’s Covid19 third wave. The continent’s health ministers also assessed immediate actions needed to curb the spread of the pandemic. Covid-19 cases in Africa surpassed 7 million.

The continent reached a record weekly peak of more than 250 000 in early July. More than 6 400 deaths were recorded weekly in August. The WHO said the third wave has declined over the last five weeks since the peak in early July. Sixteen countries are still experiencing a surge in new cases.

The future of emergency response in Africa and building trust in communities to boost the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines also came under the spotlight. WHO statistics reveal that 31 million people (2% of the total population) of all Africans are fully vaccinated against the virus. The WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, presented her report on WHO’s work in the African region. She highlighted the key achievements in the fight against Covid-19 and other health emergencies in the region.

These included the procurement and deployment of 101 items of personal protective equipment, 39 million test kits and 5 500 oxygen concentrators through the UN supply portal. Moeti said an additional 51 oxygen plants were established, and 2 000 experts were deployed to African countries. Moeti said Africa had shown leadership, determination and fortitude and commended the swift action and tough decisions taken by African governments, particularly early on in the pandemic.

“We must build on this renewed unity of purpose to strengthen our surveillance systems, bolster treatment capacities, step up the supply of crucial medicines and swiftly vaccinate those most in need. “Covid-19 has been a ruthless reminder that we must invest in our health systems for the health, security and prosperity of all Africans,” Moeti said. Minister of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Health Coverage of Ivory Coast, Pierre N’gou Dimba, said together, the world could rise to the challenge of ending the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Abidjan is the epicentre, and our country is making every effort to contain it. “The number of deaths rose significantly in recent days, showing that this latest wave will have higher consequences in terms of mortality,” Dimba said. He had been making the keynote address on day one of the three-day meeting, which wraps up this Thursday.