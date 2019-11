Afro-soul guitarist Angel Mazibuko all set for Daily News Santa Run









Idols SA gold ticket artist Angel Mazibuko will be performing at the Daily News Santa Run at Jonsson Kings Park. Durban - THE Daily News Santa Run, powered by the Hub, will start the festive season on November 30 at Jonsson Kings Park precinct. Pietermaritzburg Afro-soul guitarist Angel Mazibuko, popularly known as Angel, will perform at the annual family event. The 25-year-old guitarist was one of the 2019 Idols contestants who received a golden ticket. She began her musical journey in 2014 when she performed with other artists and guitarists in Pietermaritzburg and Durban. She has also been a back-up vocalist for Pietermaritzburg jazz legend Nomalanga Hlubi.

One of her career highlights was sharing a stage with indie rock band The Parlotones.

“I am very excited to be part of the Daily News Santa Run. This will be my first time performing at this event and people can expect an amazing and fun time.

“There will be a lot of sing-alongs and I would be thrilled to get some kids joining me on the stage.

“I also have a hashtag (#Live4Love) and we will be taking pictures and videos of what will be happening and they will be shared on my page,” said Angel.

The event, hosted with The Hub and The Sharks rugby team, will be all about games, live music, a lifestyle market and will feature lots of festive activities.

It also incorporates a 5km walk or run through the stadium, a tour around the precinct, through the Sharks’ changeroom and the tunnel leading to the fields.

The Daily News Santa Run will be will broadcast live by East Coast Radio. Tickets are still available at Webtickets for R120 (children R100).

Daily News