Lusani Netshitomboni, acting director for communications and marketing at Unisa, said Unisa and the union went to the Labour Court last week to settle the matter and staff were told to return to work last Friday. The strike went on for more than two weeks and had been over salary increases and working conditions.
It also occurred when students protested over student debt, making it difficult for the university to respond to their demands.
“Registration has been extended to February 17. We encourage students to register online and if they have to, they can go their nearest Unisa office. We are still dealing with a backlog,” said Netshitomboni.
Khaya Xaba, National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union spokesperson, said negotiations were continuing between the two parties. “We decided to suspend the strike,” he said.