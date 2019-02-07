CONSTRUCTION workers have returned to GO!Durban routes after stakeholder issues delayed work. ZANELE ZULU African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - WORK on the GO!Durban project has resumed following months of a halt in construction due to stakeholder issues related to two transport routes. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said site establishment and administrative tasks resumed in January, while construction resumed on Monday.

“The stakeholder issues related to C3 (Pinetown to KwaMashu) and C1 (Newlands to Umgeni Business Park) routes have been resolved and work has resumed,” Mayisela said.

He said the city was working to finish the project on the original proposed completion dates.

Mayisela said GO!Durban is a multi-phased project which would be implemented over a period of at least 15 years.

eThekwini Transport Authority is implementing phase one, which includes C3, C1, C9 (uMhlanga to KwaMashu) and the inner city distribution system (ICDS).

“In October, the city had indicated that construction would begin in a month or so. Sections of the C9 route are complete and under construction. The city will be rolling out the remaining construction work packages over the next six to nine months,” he said.

Mayisela said C3 is due to start operating in the second quarter of 2019, while C1 and C9 are under construction and ICDS is under design.

In November, the municipality had indicated to the Daily News that construction would resume in a few months when stakeholder issues were resolved.

Daily News Backchatter Graham Rice recently asked for ratepayers to be updated about GO!Durban, a project which had not made any progress for close to a year after construction was abandoned, left incomplete and dangerous.

Rice could not believe construction had resumed. “That’s wonderful news. It’s about time. I can’t believe it. I’m very happy,” he said.

Rice works in Pinetown and said he would look out for the construction workers. “It was very dangerous and there are still holes and trenches, but I am very happy they’re working again.”

