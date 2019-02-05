Durban - MORE resources were needed for police specialised units if the killing of law enforcers is to be curbed, the police portfolio committee said yesterday. This followed the death of two police officers - Lieutenant-Colonel Carl van der Vyver, 51, from the police Crime Intelligence unit (CI), and Warrant Officer Sfundo Erasmus Musa, 39, from the Special Task Force (STF) - during a shoot-out with heavily-armed robbers on Friday.

Van der Vyver is from Musgrave while Musa is from Murchison, Port Shepstone.

Francois Beukman, chairperson of the portfolio committee, yesterday said they strongly believed that more resources should be allocated to the specialised units who dealt with highly-trained and heavily-armed cash-in-transit robbers and other high-risk operations.

“The resources should be used in the procurement of appropriate communication, technological and satellite cover, and air support for the specialised units and crime-combating units. The resources are necessary to enable the units to deal with the complex task they face every day,” said Beukman.

He said the increase in unconventional crime incidents with heavily-armed perpetrators required a “re-look” at the modus operandi and resource allocation.

Members of the STF and CI were following up on intelligence that a cash-in-transit vehicle was going to be attacked in KwaNongoma, north of the province on Friday night.

A shoot-out ensued between the men and the police, leaving seven suspects and the two officers dead. A female officer was admitted to hospital after she was shot in the leg.

Four AK-47 assault rifles have been recovered thus far. A BMW used by the suspects was reportedly used during other robberies.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the families of the dead policemen in Durban and in Port Shepstone before flying to the scene in KwaNongoma.

Police could not provide further details about the two officers.

National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “Given the nature of their duties, covert and special task force, I’m not at liberty to disclose any information on them.”

Addressing the media in Musgrave yesterday, Cele said KwaZulu-Natal had created a legacy when it came to cash-in-transit heists.

“These men (the deceased) have been quite central in working on this kind of crime. It’s a painful experience to come and stand at the bodies of police officers. It’s worse with (Van der Vyver) because we know each other. He’s been to my house several times so with him it’s personal,” Cele said.

“Criminals should not celebrate because we will continue with this team you see on the ground, even if we fall,” he said.

Dianne Kohler Barnard, the DA’s police portfolio committee member, said the criminals’ intelligence network was “far superior” to that of the police. “Why don’t robbers ever attack an empty cash-in-transit van? How do they manage to out-shoot, out-drive and out-manoeuvre the SAPS? South Africa today still has little idea where the cash-in-transit money, once laundered, is sent to,” Kohler Barnard said.

She said every time security companies upped their game in terms of cameras, dyes, alarms and bullet-proof vehicles, the criminals upped theirs.

She said there were some 180 cash-in-transit heists last year and trans­national organised crime has been shown to no longer profit just the criminal organisations, but even terrorism. “While it is laudable that the SAPS intelligence has improved under General Jacobs in that they predicted a heist, the fact is that what those officers faced was a pitched battle against highly-trained criminals with AK-47s and BMWs versus their R5s, handguns and standard SAPS vehicles,” she said.

