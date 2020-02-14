All systems go for Durban concert against Gender Based Violence









Today is Valentine's day and the Champions Dance Crew on Saturday will be showing love during their performance at the Lovers and Friends Concert. Picture: Supplied Durban- It is all systems go for the third instalment of the Annual Lovers and Friends Concert set take place at the People’s Park at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. On Wednesday American singer Syleena Johnson arrived in SA to headline Saturday’s concert. This music festival this time is focusing on campaigning and promoting love against gender-based violence (GBV). This comes on the backdrop of the brutal killing of budding musician and LGBTQI activist Lindokuhle Cele in an alleged homophobic attack. The 23-year-old was stabbed in K-section, Umlazi on 6 February. He sustained stab wounds to the body and the knife was stuck in his left eye. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Spokesperson and Communications manager for Lovers and Friends, Zaiboonissa Pheerbhay, says underpinning the theme of the annual L&F event is a song called Imbokodo by an artist named J Sabali.

“It contains a message that promotes a stand against GBV- it speaks a lot to the male species around the world, aiming to prevent and promote the safety of women and children”.

She says primary message is #LoveAgainstGbv, as gender based violence concerns touches a wider range of people, in communities, families, couples and strangers.

She says the festival’s aim is to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence.

“Our primary message is #LoveAgainstGbv- we believe this is the perfect platform to go ahead and promote the message simply because it’s an environment filled with people who are considered lovers and friends”

Daily News