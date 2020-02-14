Durban- It is all systems go for the third instalment of the Annual Lovers and Friends Concert set take place at the People’s Park at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
On Wednesday American singer Syleena Johnson arrived in SA to headline Saturday’s concert.
This music festival this time is focusing on campaigning and promoting love against gender-based violence (GBV).
This comes on the backdrop of the brutal killing of budding musician and LGBTQI activist Lindokuhle Cele in an alleged homophobic attack.
The 23-year-old was stabbed in K-section, Umlazi on 6 February. He sustained stab wounds to the body and the knife was stuck in his left eye. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.