All systems go for Durban’s hip hop and rap Magik Xperience festival

DURBAN - It’s all systems go for the Magik Xperience festival, a hip hop event focused on emerging music production and hip hop, at the legendary Cool Runnings, Milne Road, in Durban. The festival will take place on April 2 for the first time since 2020 due to challenges around Covid-19, including several artists and is arranged by Thendric and Zishapp, in collaboration with Music in Her Presents.

Story continues below Advertisment

This second event in the series is expected to be up in standard compared to two years ago, with artists such as OB Magik, MusiholiQ, Abdus, Khumz, Slim EGO, and Celestial, amongst others. Celelestic Mic to perform at Magik Xperience. Pictures: Supplied One of the best artists at Thendric, Mnqobi Amos Ngcobo, famously known as OB Magik, will be showcasing and unpacking his musical works from the past two years. This comes after releasing his latest extended play (Ep) For The Taking featuring the likes of notable hip hop artists such as Abdus and MusiholiQ. Paular Dlamini, Founder and Artist manager at Thendric, said organising the event seemed like a perfect way to celebrate the relaxation of lockdown rules adding that OB Magik’s enthusiasm will attract thousands of followers of rap and hip hop music.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The Magik Xperience is expected to be a magical night from the music production, the set-up and the atmosphere, the hip hop spirit will be alive on that day. People can expect to see OB Magik delivering a unique performance, something new that he has never done before,” said Dlamini. MusiholiQ to perform at Magik Xperience. Pictures: Supplied Dlamini said OB Magik and his stage team have rehearsed for almost six hours every weekend to ensure a world-class performance for the day. "This year's experience will be great and at a very high level. Those coming from other provinces such as the Western Cape and Gauteng have already bought the tickets and will not complain about their travelling time and money. This event will be a show-stopper for everyone who loves this kind of music,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The open mic, which consists of upcoming artists, will start at 4pm while the main event is expected to start at 6pm with live streaming beginning at 9 pm. Tickets are now available for purchase, pre-sold at R100, on the Zishapp App, or website www.zishapp.co.za for R80, and will cost R120 at the gate. For more details follow Thendric and Zishapp on social media.

Story continues below Advertisment