Allegations of abuse at KZN state centre to be probed









THE Department of Social Development says it is unaware of children being abused at a state child and youth care centre in Nquthu, northern KZN, but would investigate allegations made by children there. File Picture Durban - THE Department of Social Development says it is unaware of children being abused at a state child and youth care centre in Nquthu, northern KZN, but would investigate allegations made by children there. An 18-year-old former resident of Princess Mkabayi Child and Youth Care Centre said the children at the centre were housed there because they were victims of abuse, were abandoned, orphaned or from broken homes. The teen, who asked not to be named for fear that her brother, who still lives at the facility, would be victimised, said she and her brother were removed from their home in 2015 because they were being abused. She said they first lived at the Hope in Christ Children’s Home in Newcastle, which received funding from the department according to the number of children it housed. “We felt at home here. We loved it here. When we were in trouble, we would get our phones taken away,” she said.

But that idyll ended when social workers sent by the department removed them in May 2018, she said.

They were taken to Princess Mkabayi Child and Youth Care Centre where, according to the teen, they were given toiletries and school uniforms, but no other clothing.

“The workers at the centre would publicly share children’s stories and shame and ridicule them. Sometimes they would slap the children,” she said.

During cold months, the younger children would allegedly be washed outside with a hosepipe.

She said several children would regularly run away to Hope in Christ Children’s Home because they were treated better there.

A manager at Hope in Christ Children’s Home, Jo-Ann Pienaar, said she did not know why the children were taken away, and there were no removal letters or related documentation.

She said they were funded by the department before the children were taken away.

Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the allegations made against the centre were false. Memela said no children had run away from Princess Mkabayi Child and Youth Care Centre to Hope in Christ Children’s Home.

All children taken to the centre were provided with clothes, and all children bathed in the bathrooms at the facility. “The department is not aware of the allegations of abuse of children at Princess Mkabayi Child and Youth Care Centre, and will investigate the matter,” Memela said.

Daily News