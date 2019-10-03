An 18-year-old former resident of Princess Mkabayi Child and Youth Care Centre said the children at the centre were housed there because they were victims of abuse, were abandoned, orphaned or from broken homes.
The teen, who asked not to be named for fear that her brother, who still lives at the facility, would be victimised, said she and her brother were removed from their home in 2015 because they were being abused.
She said they first lived at the Hope in Christ Children’s Home in Newcastle, which received funding from the department according to the number of children it housed.
“We felt at home here. We loved it here. When we were in trouble, we would get our phones taken away,” she said.