A controversial business forum is behind the disruption and shutting down of the construction of an N2 Wild Coast bridge project in the Eastern Cape in this file picutre. Picture Simphiwe Mbokazi

Durban - THE Federation for Radical Economic Transformation (FFRET) has distanced itself from the ongoing disruption of construction projects around the country by groups claiming to be fighting for radical economic transformation. FFRET president Malusi Zondi said yesterday individuals serving the interests of “white monopoly capital” wanted to tarnish the federation’s name.

Zondi’s comment followed a recent call to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the SA Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (Safcec) to intervene and stop the disruptions, including those in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zondi said his federation represented historically disadvantaged business communities. He said they were not arrogant, but rather assertive and confident that the dream of transforming the economy was possible.

“We stand for the eradication of obstructive, arbitrary, discretionary, bureaucratic and unjust laws and constraints, and the creation of a free, positive and enabling environment for our members. Beyond 24 years into our democracy, the majority of black people are still economically disempowered.

“The situation is frightening when you look at the levels of poverty. These are the main reasons we continue to dedicate the core function of our federation to the radical economic transformation agenda. This we will do within the law,” he said.

Zondi lambasted “opportunists” who purported to fight for radical economic transformation.

“We are clear that a continued disruption in projects shall in the end mean that there is no economy to share and/or distribute, hence we are against the disruptions,” he said.

Safcec chief executive Webster Mfebe highlighted the plight of the contractors and the economic danger the disruptions posed.

Mfebe said he wrote to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Ramaphosa because of the profound impact of disruptions on the economy and investor confidence.

Mfebe said Ramaphosa had not responded, but Mboweni’s office acknowledged receipt of the letter. Mboweni also later told him that the matter was receiving urgent attention.

“The epicentre of this matter is KZN. I travelled to the province and met with FFRET leadership and I engaged with our own members to say they should consider local small businesses for contracts.

“FFRET president Zondi assured me that they were not involved in the disruption of project sites. It’s certain armed groups that create chaos in projects,” Mfebe said.

The parties will meet again soon.

“We work very well with FFRET. We will continue working towards finding an amicable solution in empowering emerging businesses.”

