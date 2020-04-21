Alleged burglar in court for Westcliff shopping centre break-ins

Durban - A week after six shops were damaged by a fire, suspected to be caused by burglars, a man was arrested hiding in the roof of a shop at the Westcliffe Shopping Centre in Chatsworth. A 30-year-old man was expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The man was arrested on Sunday night just after 9 pm. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the security guard heard noises and contacted the owner of the shop, situated on Florence Nightingale Drive, who arrived with the key. “A search was conducted. A noise was heard emanating from the ceiling inside the premises. A 30-year-old suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police. He was found with a bag with scrap metal and cellphones taken from the premises.”Gwala said.

A case of burglary and arson is being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS. She said police will investigate whether the man was linked to the arson case.

Last week Monday, six shops were damaged by a fire. The businesses had been closed since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March.

Pershan’s prayer shop owner Suren Moodley, who owned two stores in the complex, said he hoped the arrest will reveal the motive. Moodley was concerned as to whether it was a drug-related crime or a syndicate buying stolen goods.

“I lost half a million rand worth of goods. The shop owners have suffered great losses. It is difficult to start up again. Good work from those involved in surrounding the building and ensuring the burglar was caught," Moodley said.

Private security company Omega Security spokesperson Jonothan Murugess said the community rallied together when they heard about the incident. He said several others fled the scene.

"The community got together and sent some slender built guys into the ceiling. The burglar was cornered. He was trapped. The burglar turned out to be a resident from the area. They were well aware of the layout of the shops and how to get into them from the ceiling.Before he was caught they had already stolen items from the spice shop, a butcher and prayer goods store,"Murugess said.

