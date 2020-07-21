Alleged car thief arrested in Ntuzuma

Durban - A suspected car thief was arrested after a daring shoot out and car chase in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Monday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Ntuzuma police and private company Tracker were informed that a bakkie was stolen

from a business premises in Avoca. Police located the vehicle at G Section on Celukuthula Road in Ntuzuma. Mbele said three people were in the bakkie when police arrived. "When the suspects saw the police officers, they ran into an awaiting vehicle and sped off whilst shooting at police. The suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed. Two men alighted and fled on foot. The driver was apprehended and the vehicle was searched. Car breaking implements, a police handset radio and computer boxes were recovered inside the vehicle," Mbele said. Police later discovered that the getaway vehicle was also stolen in Greenwood Park.

Mbele said the suspect will be charged for possession of car breaking implements, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, theft of motor vehicles, attempted murder and contravening the Telecommunications Act. The suspect will appear at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court soon.



In a seperate incident a hijacked vehicle was recovered in Emawothi near Verulam on Monday.

A white Isuzu bakkie was recovered by members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) shortly after it was hijacked by two suspects in Redcliffe, Verulam.

Reaction Officers received information that an employee of a plumbing company was approached by two men.

They allegedly pointed firearms at him and forced him out of the vehicle. The hijackers then sped off with the bakkie. It was loaded with tools and plumbing equipment.

Spokesperson for RUSA Prem Balram said the victim managed to contact his employer who activated the tracking device.

"Reaction Officers received continuous updates from Tracker regarding the vehicle's location in Emawothi. Officers converged on the area and recovered the bakkie abandoned on a gravel road. Several panels in the vehicle were stripped as the suspects searched for the tracking device. The tools and equipment were still in the vehicle. An extensive search was conducted for the hijackers. They could not be found,"Balram said.

