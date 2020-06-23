Alleged conman who preyed on families of missing relatives and pets cries as he appears in court

Durban - A MAN man accused of preying on families desperate to find missing relatives and pets, extorting money from them in exchange for information, cried in the dock during his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday Brandon Moodley, 27, entered the dock and wiped away tears as he waited for magistrate Vanitha Armu to enter. Moodley is accused of targeting the family of slain Sydenham boy Miguel Louw in his scheme. Detectives led by Warrant Officer RM Govender arrested him in Gauteng on Friday after an investigation of two years. It's alleged that he would monitor posts on social media concerning missing persons and pets, then contact the families claiming to have information, for which he would request a fee.

When the news about Miguel’s disappearance and allegations that he had been kidnapped spread, Moodley allegedly called the boy's mother and claimed he knew his whereabouts. He wanted R10 000 for the information.

The court heard yesterday that Moodley is also alleged to have contacted the family of Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy, who was kidnapped near Pinetown on May 30 last year.

She was found six months later in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Moodley, who had been on the run from the police for two years, was arrested in Lenasia, Johannesburg, where he was hiding.

Prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay told the court yesterday that although Moodley had no previous convictions, the State would oppose bail being granted, saying he was a flight risk.

Pillay said Moodley also has a pending case of fraud in northern KZN.

“It is not clear what the status of the fraud case is,” she said.

Pillay would not say if Moodley was paid money by Miguel’s family.

She said he had not yet been charged in connection with trying to extort money from Moonsamy’s family.

An attorney who represented Moodley told the court she had been instructed to make a formal bail application.

Moodley was remanded until July22, when the application is likely to be heard.

