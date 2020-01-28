Ntuthuko Mabaso, 26, made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mabaso would also face charges of murder in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The two cases are expected to be joined.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Cele was allegedly shot by Mabaso on Friday morning. Cele and his partner had stopped a vehicle in the Berea area when he came under fire. The policeman died in hospital.
“The accused was arrested in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. He was attempting to board a bus to Johannesburg. The accused spotted the police approaching him. He attempted to flee. The suspect was stopped and arrested through the use of the police K9 unit. He was found in possession of a SAPS service pistol which was taken from a police official in uMlazi in December 2019,” Naidoo said.