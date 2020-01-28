Alleged cop killer to appear in Durban court









Warrant Officer Deena Govender and a Warrant Officer Phungula lead murder accused Ntuthuko Mabaso to a police vehicle yesterday. Mabaso appeared in court on a charge of the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A man accused of killing Durban Flying Squad Constable Sphelele Cele, 33, is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today. Ntuthuko Mabaso, 26, made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mabaso would also face charges of murder in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The two cases are expected to be joined. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Cele was allegedly shot by Mabaso on Friday morning. Cele and his partner had stopped a vehicle in the Berea area when he came under fire. The policeman died in hospital. “The accused was arrested in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. He was attempting to board a bus to Johannesburg. The accused spotted the police approaching him. He attempted to flee. The suspect was stopped and arrested through the use of the police K9 unit. He was found in possession of a SAPS service pistol which was taken from a police official in uMlazi in December 2019,” Naidoo said.

Mabaso was detained at the Pietermaritzburg police station and then transported to Durban, where he was charged for Cele’s murder.

Blessed Gala, the IFP spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, called on South African courts to show no mercy to criminals found guilty of attacking and killing police officers.

“KwaZulu-Natal has recently lost two police officers at the hands of heartless criminals. Police killings are getting out of control in the province. Attacking members of the South African Police Service is an attack on the state and the South African Constitution. This country is ruled by criminals. Dangerous criminals have declared war against the South African police. Police officers must be equipped with more safety tools to defend themselves when they are attacked,” he said.

“The killing of a police officer on duty confirms how police work is full of potential dangers. The police profession deserves the highest social respect and support. The ambushes and attacks on our police must end, and they must end right now. Harsh punishment should be viewed as one instrument among many in the fight for a more righteous and better world,” Gwala said.

Daily News