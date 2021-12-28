Alleged drug-addicted relative stabs Phoenix man to death on Boxing Day during argument

DURBAN - THE Boxing Day murder of Reuben Chetty outside his home has left the Phoenix community pointing to high levels of drug addiction in the suburb. Chetty, 44, of Redfern, was stabbed twice in his chest by a close relative who is a drug addict. Chetty tried to prevent the relative from entering the home because he was accused of stealing items to support his habit.

Police had found a red handle screwdriver next to Chetty’s body. According to a source, the relative and Chetty were arguing inside their flat and then came outside. Residents then saw the men involved in a verbal and physical confrontation. Chetty was stabbed and walked towards the block of flats he lived in and collapsed. The relative fled the scene. By the time of publication he had not yet been arrested. Phoenix police are investigating a case of murder.

Commenting on Facebook about the incident, Lorraine Ramsumair pointed out that drug abuse was rife with drug dens everywhere. “I am upset! Far too many police members are looking the other way when it comes to seizing and arresting. Must these addicts be from your own family to care? To stand up and be vocal about the dying of these addicts and sometimes, sadly their family members. “I always noticed these same drug pushers and drug lords will never try their own s*** Why? You realise its effects and harm. You will not do it. Or allow your own sons and daughters to dwell in drugs, yet you feel nothing to harm others?”

Reuben Chetty of Broadfern Close, in Phoenix, was stabbed twice in his chest by a close relative on Boxing Day. Picture: RUSA Phoenix Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Umesh Singh agreed that drug addiction was a problem in the area. He said the levels to which people go to support the addiction was frightening. Singh said police and the CPF had received numerous complaints from residents on how drugs had destroyed homes. “It has led to petty thieving in the suburb. Addicts are selling possessions from their homes that parents worked hard for. The CPF is aware that drug dens are in almost every corner.

“Drug camps have been set up in the Westham area near a drug den where people sleep near a stream overnight. The police have profiles on the drug dealers in the area. It is also a countrywide problem. We have faith that law enforcement will take its course.” Community activist Alice Govender said one has to scratch beneath the surface of what brought about this situation. She said the youth who looked forward to being employed were left disappointed when jobs were hard to come by. “We look at the crime, drug problem and poverty in the community. Investment in our community has not been forthcoming neither has anyone benefited from grants or business outreach programmes to create employment.