Alleged drug dealer sets three dogs on KZN cops during raid, officer mauled









Picture: Bullit Marquez/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A Tongaat police officer was bitten several times when an alleged drug dealer set his dogs on policemen during a raid. The officer sustained injuries on the left thigh, hand and leg during Saturday’s raid on Hercus Avenue in the Belvedere area. He was taken to hospital for medical attention, said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. Mbele said just after 4 pm, police officers were attending a complaint of a suspect in possession of drugs and unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “When they arrived at the premises they requested the suspect to open the gate but he refused. Instead, he allegedly set the dogs on the police officers,” she said. Tongaat SAPS are investigating an attempted murder case.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested. He was expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday.

According to a source, the teenager is alleged to have set three Pitbulls on police officers. The officer tried using pepper spray but to no avail. Police are alleged to have shot the dogs.

In January 2018, a Facebook user Tammy Reddy, said it had come to the attention of many residents in the Belvedere area that a drug shop is thriving with the aid of local drug addicts and criminals.

She was speaking about the drug den that was raided by police despite one of the police officers being bitten.

Reddy details the names of the home owners where the drugs were being sold.

"The owner of the property (first name ***** a once before security guard, now a self proclaimed ***) is the criminal looting the streets of Hercus Avenue and destroying the neighborhood. It is believed that the sudden spike in criminal activity on Hercus Avenue (car theft, break-ins, robberies, shootings and murders) are due to this drug dealer and addict attracting low life drug users. It is also strongly believed that it is, his customer that is responsible for the murders of two elderly females on Hercus Avenue. Drugs ranging from marijuana to the infamous Flakka and Sugarrs are suspected of being sold. In a community where children and young adults attempt to make a success of themselves, we harbour a criminal that is willing to take that away. It is imperative that the community stand together and drive this scum and his well informed family out of this society and give this neighborhood a chance. A special plea is made to police, local community based organisations, schools and residents of Hercus Avenue to stand together," Reddy wrote on Facebook.

