Durban - A Tongaat police officer was bitten several times when an alleged drug dealer set his dogs on policemen during a raid.
The officer sustained injuries on the left thigh, hand and leg during Saturday’s raid on Hercus Avenue in the Belvedere area. He was taken to hospital for medical attention, said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.
Mbele said just after 4 pm, police officers were attending a complaint of a suspect in possession of drugs and unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“When they arrived at the premises they requested the suspect to open the gate but he refused. Instead, he allegedly set the dogs on the police officers,” she said.
Tongaat SAPS are investigating an attempted murder case.