Alleged Durban drunk driver arrested for in lockdown crackdown

Durban - A man arrested early Sunday morning for drinking and driving, will be charged additionally for breaking the rules of the lockdown, imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The man was nabbed at the corner of South Coast and Kenyon Howden roads. A metro police officer, who is not authorised to speak to the media, described how events unfolded. “In the morning, we heard a huge bang. We went to investigate and saw that a car had bumped into a security vehicle on the road. “As we got closer to the vehicle, the man revved his car and was trying to drive through the vehicle he had crashed into,” he said. The crash happened about 300m from the Montclair police station, he said.

“We got to him and tried to help him out of the car. He was so drunk he fell to the ground as soon as he stepped out,” the policeman said.

The man, who said he was from New Germany, told them he had come from a party in Pietermaritzburg, and did not care about the lockdown and staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The policeman said he noted there were bottles of beer at the back in the man’s car.

As the police took him to have a blood test, he insisted he was “politically connected” and would be released soon.

The man was held at Montclair police station and will face charges of drinking and driving, reckless and negligent driving, and contravention of the regulations imposed for the lockdown.

Metro police officers told the Daily News that most people were following the rules, but there were certain areas that were still a challenge.

Superintendent Kacey Naicker, from the metro police K9 unit, said they made several arrests at drug dens, shebeens and illegally operating factories, over the weekend. They also arrested people found walking aimlessly. “We would warn them over the loudhailer and find they are still walking about 10 minutes later,” Naicker said. Many arrests were the result of tip-offs from the public.

Daily News