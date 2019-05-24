Durban - THE killers of metro police Constable Nomasonto Mhlanga and Sergeant Zephinia Dladla allegedly took their guns and went on to kill a family of four in Inanda. Police Minister Bheki Cele said this at a memorial service for the officers, who were gunned down in their marked police vehicle while guarding a city councillor on Monday night.

Cele said the police were following up leads after arresting three men in connection with the deaths, including their possible involvement in the murder of a family of four.

His spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said the killing of a family of four in Inanda appeared linked to the deaths of Mhlanga and Dladla in Phoenix only hours earlier, though police were still to verify this.

During the service, police officers paid tribute to their fallen comrades. Hlobisile Madonsela said she and Mhlanga were like sisters.

The tearful Madonsela said they were very close and knew each other’s families. “She’ll always be in our hearts,” she said.

The acting director of the metro police’s northern regional command, Vasantha Singh, said she had recently told Mhlanga that she would be acting captain at King Shaka International Airport from next month.

Singh said Mhlanga had been overjoyed and hugged her. “We have lost two valuable gems that are hard to replace,” she said.

Dladla’s brother-in-law, Reuben Matsimbi, said the incident raised many questions. He asked why the officers were killed after their guns were taken. He also wanted to know why the officers were outside the councillor’s property, not inside. He requested the appointment of a police liaison officer to brief the families on the progress of investigations.

Matsimbi said this would also help to avoid uncomfortable situations such as when a relative went to a hospital to have a cast removed and found she was in the same hospital as a suspect wounded by police.

He said people should remember that behind the badge were mothers, fathers and grandfathers.

Cele also hit out at human rights organisations that fight for suspects’ rights. He said he often invited them to attend the funerals of police officers who were killed, but they never took him up on the offer. He said he wanted them to see the pain the families and friends experienced at funerals grieving for their loved ones.

“I hope these criminals are convicted,” he said.

Cele lamented that one of the suspects was 18. He said the people of KZN had a propensity to commit crime and he had had to attend several police funerals in the province recently.

Cele also said ministers should not use police officers for tasks like carrying bags when they go shopping. He said there had been instances where police had been instructed to remain in driveways, not inside ministers’ homes - a practice which had led to him withdrawing police from such duties.

Dladla’s funeral will be held in oThongathi tomorrow and Mhlanga’s funeral in Mpumalanga this weekend.

