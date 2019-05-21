Mervyn Dennis, who started Global Investments, is on trial on charges of fraud after he allegedly swindled his investors. ANA Pictures

Durban - A pensioner and former police captain who was allegedly defrauded of R400 000 from his pension payout told the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that he was mesmerised into believing that his money would grow and he would get interest of R8 000 a month if he invested with Global Investments Club. Moganberry Govender, 70, was the first witness to take the stand in the trial against siblings Mervyn Dennis, who owned the Durban-based company, and his sister MaryAnne Peter. They are accused of running a Ponzi scheme, targeting pensioners.

The trial finally proceeded in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, more than 15 years after Govender, of Isipingo, and hundreds of other investors lost their money.

The pair allegedly convinced pensioners to invest their money with promises of good returns on the JSE.

The former police officer took a package and invested R400 000 of his R80 0000 pension payout through Dennis’s company, Global Investments, in 2003. He received R70 000 in interest and never got his initial investment back.

Govender said he was promised by Dennis that his investment of R400 000 would earn a return of R8 000 a month. He said Dennis had prayed over his cheque when he handed it to him in his office, with Peter present.

Govender said he knew Dennis through his father and uncle whom he attended church with and who knew he had taken a pension package after 34 years in the police force.

“He placed his hands on mine and his sister joined. He prayed for my money to grow. His prayer would have convinced the devil himself. I was mesmerised by his prayer,” said Govender.

He said he did not get the interest for the first six months as promised, and then came across an article about Dennis’s problems with the SA Revenue Service (Sars). He then started asking questions.

“There were meetings with him, myself and two other investors, where he told us that the Sars issue was being handled and that he would pay us every single cent,” said Govender.

He admitted receiving R70 000 in cheques and direct deposits on different occasions in 2003 and 2004. However, as that was not what he was promised, he opened a criminal case against Dennis in 2004.

Under cross-examination, advocate Mohamed Essop asked Govender why he had invested money with somebody he hardly knew as a forrmer police captain with years of experience.

Govender responded that he was taken in by Dennis’s beautifully decorated offices, his speech and the certificate on his wall.

Essop said Dennis would tell the court that it was Govender who approached him and arranged their first meeting.

The case continues.

Daily News