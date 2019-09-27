Alleged Hibberdene robbery suspects behind bars







File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - After nearly a month on the run, a man was arrested in Durban for a house robbery that he allegedly committed in Hibberdene on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. In the early hours of September 3, a 37-year-old man was attacked at Bangimbizo in Hibberdene while he was asleep in his home. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the victim was assaulted, tied up and locked in the bathroom by robbers. "They ransacked the house and took three firearms, a brush cutter and generator before they fled the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at Hibberdene police station,"she said. Hibberdene police assisted by Ugu Cluster and Provincial Task Team arrested a 28-year-old man in Durban where he was in hiding.

He is due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate’s Court, on Friday, to face a charge of house robbery.

In a separate arrest on Thursday, police arrested a man in connection with a business robbery in Hibberdene.

"The suspect was arrested after the police officers followed up information about his whereabouts. The suspect was allegedly involved in a robbery that took place on September 24 in Nomakhanzana suburb.

"It is alleged that a group of suspects entered a local bottle store at Nomakhanzana where they threatened the owner and the patrons with firearms and knives. An undisclosed amount of cash and liquor were taken. While fleeing the scene, the suspects opened fire at six occupants who were in a vehicle. One of them was injured and taken to hospital for treatment,"Mbele said.

Charges of business robbery and attempted murder were opened at Hibberdene police station. Other suspects are still at large and the police are confident that they will be arrested and face the full might of the law.

Daily News



