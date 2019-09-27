Durban - After nearly a month on the run, a man was arrested in Durban for a house robbery that he allegedly committed in Hibberdene on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
In the early hours of September 3, a 37-year-old man was attacked at Bangimbizo in Hibberdene while he was asleep in his home.
Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the victim was assaulted, tied up and locked in the bathroom by robbers.
"They ransacked the house and took three firearms, a brush cutter and generator before they fled the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at Hibberdene police station,"she said.
Hibberdene police assisted by Ugu Cluster and Provincial Task Team arrested a 28-year-old man in Durban where he was in hiding.