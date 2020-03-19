Alleged Hillcrest burglar casually walks into security guard... and is arrested

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A private security guard followed his gut instincts on criminal behaviour when he arrested a burglar who was walking away casually from the scene in Hillcrest on Tuesday.

The successful arrest of the house breaking suspect by a Blue Security tactical officer in Waterfall, Upper Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

"The armed response officer had been responding to an alarm activation in Link Road. He was joined by a backup team who carried out a thorough search of the property," said Russell Lawson, Blue Security tactical ambassador for the Highway Area. "The inspection revealed that access to the house had been gained via a bedroom window, where the suspect had forced in the burglar guards," Lawson said.

On arrival, the owner confirmed that various items had been stolen.

While the tactical team members were preparing to depart after completing their search, one of the officers noticed a man walking down the road towards them.



The officer explained that he had a strong gut feeling about the suspect casually approaching them and called the man over.



"The suspect was questioned about the contents of the bag he was carrying and a search revealed the stolen items in the bag," Lawson said.



The homeowner confirmed that the items were hers and the housebreaking suspect was immediately arrested.



Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said confirmed that Hillcrest police arrested a 27-year-old man for burglary at residential premises.



He appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on 18 March 2020. The outcome of his appearance is unknown.



"The complainant alleged that on 17 March 2020 at 12:50 on Link Road. Her house was broken into and her belongings were stolen," Gwala said.



Daily News

