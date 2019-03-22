Durban - Would be burglars who thought they could give the Hillcrest Community Policing Forum the slip were arrested on Thursday. Steven King, Coordinator of South African Community Crime Watch in KwaZulu-Natal, said that on Thursday just after midday a VW Polo, gold in colour, was seen in Umgeni View Drive.

"The occupants were acting suspiciously. The vehicle was followed by a security company operating in the area. The officer informed his other vehicle operating in Waterfall 3 to make his way to the Molweni taxi rank," King explained.

The suspects fled towards the Molweni taxi rank.

King said the suspects were seen discarding items from the car including a crowbar, screwdriver and gloves.

"The security officer closed off the escape route and called back up from Crestwatch. This call then came over our network and multiple Neighbour Hood Watch members responded including Waterfall 2, Waterfall 3 and other security companies. The situation at one stage became very volatile but the NHW and Security companies stood their ground," King said.

Hillcrest police arrived at the scene arrested the men, bagged the evidence and impounded the vehicle.

'"We would like to thank everyone for the great success. This must serve as a warning to criminals that the community of Hillcrest and Hillcrest SAPS is tired of them and that we will do what's necessary to make sure our communities stay safe, "King said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, a KZN police spokesperson, said two suspects aged 34 and 48 were arrested at Molweni taxi rank after they were found in possession of housebreak-in implements.

"The suspects will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for possession of housebreaking implements. The suspects will further be profiled to check whether they are not linked into similar cases," she said.

Daily News