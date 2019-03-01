Seni Mkhize

Durban - Seni Mkhize has been positively identified as the man who fled from Shailendra Sukhraj’s hijacked car after it crashed, and the fact that no gun was found on him was inconsequential to convicting him. This was State advocate Kelvin Singh’s case during closing argument in Mkhize’s trial in the Durban High Court yesterday.

Mkhize, 35, and his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, are alleged to have accosted 9-year-old Sadia and hijacked her father’s car.

Sukhraj fired several shots at his hijacked vehicle as it backed away with his daughter still inside it, in an attempt to save his child.

Mkhize is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Sadia and Bulose, who was killed as the pair tried to flee.

Mkhize’s version to the court was that on the day of the incident he was wearing black pants, a red-and-navy-checked shirt and a green pullover.

He said he had been on his way back from an informal settlement in Shallcross, where he bought dagga, when he was stopped by two men who accused him of hijacking Sukhraj.

Yesterday, Singh argued that Mkhize’s testimony about his presence at the informal settlement was of significant importance.

“The reason for this was for him to be able to design his version so as to muddy the waters to justify his presence at the scene... He was tailoring his version,” he said.

Singh said two witnesses identified Mkhize by the clothes he was wearing on the day. They said the man who fled from Sukhraj’s vehicle was wearing black pants with a checked, red shirt.

Mkhize was also identified by Sukhraj as sporting a goatee. A picture brought before the court of Mkhize at first appearance showed this goatee.

“There is unchallenged evidence, in the robbery with aggravated circumstances charge, of the gun, which was not challenged, and as a result it became admissible against him. The fact that it was not recovered is neither here nor there,” said Singh.

He argued that Mkhize and Bulose had joint liability for Sadia’s death.

Singh said anyone who found themselves in Sukhraj’s position would have done everything possible to get their child back. “The use of 15 shots is irrelevant because the accused refused to stop, notwithstanding he had ample opportunities to do so when the car crashed on three occasions,” he said.

Judge Esther Steyn adjourned the matter to June 24 for judgment.

Daily News