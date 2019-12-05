Durban - An alleged cross border drug trafficker whose stash was uncovered inside a spare car tyre at the KwaZulu-Natal border with Mozambique was remanded into police custody.
The drugs had an estimated street value of more than R2 million.
It is alleged that on Tuesday at 12:30, police officers from the Pongola police station acted on intelligence information with regards to a vehicle transporting drugs from Mozambique through the border into South Africa.
Brigadier Jay Naicker, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said police officers were dispatched along the route and spotted the vehicle travelling on the N2 freeway.
"The vehicle was intercepted by police officers and a search was conducted. During the search police found 15 KG of suspected heroine hidden in the vehicles spare wheel. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R 2.7 million. A 40-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs,"Naicker said.