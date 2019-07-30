TRIPLE-murder accused Colin Pillay in Verulam Magistrates’ Court. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - FAR from committing murder, a Durban man accused of killing three women says he went gambling and fishing the day the women were killed. This is the version of Phoenix triple murder accused Colin Pillay, who went on trial on Monday for the murders of Jane Govindsamy, with whom he was apparently having an affair, and her two daughters.

In a statement read in court by his lawyer Amanda Hulley, tow truck driver Pillay, 46, said he was not at the house when the woman and her daughters were murdered

The bodies of Govindsamy and daughters Denisha and Nikita were found by her husband, Sagren Govindsamy, the day after they were killed inside their home in Phoenix.

The court heard that on the day of the incident Pillay went gambling from 6pm. At 8pm he allegedly left the gambling shop to buy plasters and a cool drink at a garage.

“I went back to the gambling shop for an hour before going to my brother’s house in unit 20.

“We spent the rest of the night together and in the morning I went fishing,” he said

He then allegedly booked into a lodge, where he was arrested for the murders.

But prosecutor Sheryl Naidu said the State would present evidence that the murders were premeditated and would present DNA evidence and CCTV footage that placed Pillay on the scene and throwing away something that looked like a knife into bushes.

Pillay has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and theft.

According to Govindsamy, who was the first witness to take the stand, the knife recovered in bushes opposite his house was one of three he had left in the dish rack before he left home for his 2pm shift.

He told the court he returned home that night and knocked at the door, but no one answered.

“I assumed they had gone out. It was cold that night and I decided to go to my mother’s house.

“When I sent Denisha a WhatsApp message, I realised that her ‘last seen’ was at 2pm. I waited for them to message me until I fell asleep on the couch.

“The next morning I rushed home as I had to drop off Nikita at school. I found that the house was still locked.”

He and a neighbour then saw that a window was open and he climbed through.

He went to check on his wife and daughters and found his wife lying in a pool of blood in the children’s bedroom, while Nikita was lying face down in the main bedroom.

He did not find Denisha.

Her body was found later that afternoon in a cupboard in a bedroom.

Under cross-examination, Govindsamy said he became aware of the affair through a nephew who was friends with Pillay’s son.

Hulley said Pillay would tell the court that he sometimes stayed over at the home when Govindsamy worked night shift.

The case continues.

