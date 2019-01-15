Poachers were arrested in the Mid-Illvo area of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ethekwini secure

Durban - Police arrested a 35-year-old man on the R603 uMbumbulu Road, south of Durban, after he was found in possession of a warthog and three female bushbucks on Monday. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said Mid-Illovo police were patrolling the area when they spotted and searched a black Isuzu bakkie at 3am.

"A rifle was found in his possession. A case of stock theft was opened by Mid-Illovo SAPS for investigation. The man is appearing in the Richmond Magistrates Court on Tuesday," Mbele said.

Police also found a spotlight in the vehicle.





Stock theft is taken seriously in parts of South Africa.

According to the Stock Theft act section 8, stock or produce driven, conveyed or transported on or along public roads that no person may drive, convey or transport any stock or produce which he/she does not own on or along any public road unless he/she has in his/her possession a certificate (removal certificate) issued to him/her by the owner of the stock or produce or the duly authorised agent of the owner.

Daily News