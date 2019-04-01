File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - On Monday a man accused of murdering a woman appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court on a murder charge, while his accomplice is still at large, said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane. Zwane said it is alleged that three women were standing next to a school in Marburg on Saturday, March 30 at about 2am when they were approached by two men. Both men took two of the women into the bush below the school grounds while the third woman stayed on the road. Shortly thereafter, witnesses heard screaming coming from the bush and only one man emerged.

“A local security company who was patrolling the area was stopped by the witnesses who pointed out the area where they heard screams. They proceeded and found the deceased with bruises to her neck and throat and immediately located the 30-year-old suspect some 40 meters away from the scene and was arrested,” Zwane said.

He said an okapi knife and a reinforced metal rod were recovered from the man.

Director of Lazer 911, Basil Lanka, said, one of their reaction officers was stopped by sex workers in Marburg, Port Shepstone. The workers told him one of them was taken by a man into the nearby bush and had not come out.

“Lazer backup team was called and a complete search of the nearby bush was done. They eventually found the young ladies lifeless body. One suspect was arrested nearby and is now in police custody,” he said.

