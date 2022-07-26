Alleged stock thief says cows were for his fiancée but flees before cops arrive

Durban — A man who alleged that 11 cows suspected to have been stolen were for his fiancée fled before police arrived in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on Sunday at 11.30am, the Nongoma Stock Theft Task Team embarked on an operation following possible leads relating to stock stolen at Ntubane in Pongola.

“Police received information regarding a man who was in possession of stock suspected to be stolen. It is alleged that the man was planning to take the 11 cows to the family of his fiancée,” Ngcobo said. “The police proceeded to the identified location to further investigate. However, on arrival, they realised that the suspect had fled.” Ngcobo said the 11 cows were seized by police and will be impounded until the lawful owner has been located.

“We appeal to the community to come forward if they know the whereabouts of the suspect or owner of the livestock,” Ngcobo said. “We are, once again, requesting livestock owners to employ more stringent measures to safeguard their cattle as it becomes very easy for thieves if livestock is left to wander unattended along major routes in the province.” Ngcobo added that those who may be able to assist in the investigation are requested to contact Captain Ntshayintshayi on 082 557 7670, Crime Stop on 0860 010 111, or report anonymously via the MySAPS app.

Earlier this year, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that more than 26 000 heads of livestock were stolen in KwaZulu-Natal over the last three financial years. Cele was responding to a parliamentary written question by the EFF’s Mothusi Montwedi, who had asked Cele about the total number of stolen livestock that had been recovered, returned to their owners and remained with the police in the past three financial years. Cele said 26 573 livestock were recovered in KZN, of which 26 476 were returned to their owners, and 97 remained with the police.

KZN had the most livestock recovered, followed by Limpopo with 10 758 and Mpumalanga with 10 166. Some of the livestock also remained with the police in the Eastern Cape (48), North West (45) and the Northern Cape (three). However, all stolen livestock was returned to the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

