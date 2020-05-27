Amid the Covid -19 pandemic Durban's Parklands Hospital opens new emergency department

Durban - Netcare's Parklands Hospital in Durban has opened a temporary emergency department for people that they promise will adhere to the strictest Covid-19 prevention methods to ensure everyone's safety.

General manager of the hospital, Fuad Salie said the emergency department was opened on Sunday and comes on the back of the obtaining approval from the KZN Department of Health last year to upgrade and relocate its emergency department (ED) which was situated on the first floor of the hospital.

“The start of the new ED construction was, however, unavoidably halted due to the lockdown. As an interim measure, the hospital management decided to relocate the ED to a temporary facility outside the hospital. This proactive precautionary step is in line with the ‘abundance of caution’ approach adopted by Netcare to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading into the hospital, as it will assist in reducing the number of people coming into the hospital, for the safety of all concerned," he said.

Salie explained that strict precautionary safeguards were in place to maintain a safe environment in the ED, and there was no need to postpone seeking urgent and emergency medical care because people may be anxious or uncertain about whether it is safe to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every person who visits our ED facility is risk assessed and, if indicated, is tested for COVID-19. The new temporary ED is demarcated into different zones which enables staff and doctors, who are all wearing the necessary personal protective equipment, to attend to individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 separately and safely away from other patients, in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus. Infection prevention is further enhanced through continuous deep cleaning and disinfection of the ED,” he said.