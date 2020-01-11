Ammunition stash found in Durban suburb









Durban -Over 600 types of ammunition, nearly 4 000 bullet casings, gunpowder, three fake passports and an unlicensed firearm - all hidden in five rooms secretly built in a basement. This was the find police made in Durban, on Wednesday, after a sheriff raised the alarm when his suspicions were aroused during an eviction. The discovery followed Glenwood resident Shelley Le Tourneur’s years-long battle to have a non-paying tenant evicted from her property. Le Tourneur has owned the house, which has a pool and two cottages, for the past 14 years. She rented the Evans Road property to the tenant five years ago. “I placed the house on the market. Through an estate agent, the tenant made an offer of R2.2 million.

"He had a stipulated time to transfer the money. When there were no payments, I began querying. He did pay three months’ rent in advance and then stopped. I told him to move out. He kept avoiding me and challenged me to get an eviction order against him, saying I could not afford one,” Le Tourneur said.

After two attorneys failed to resolve the matter, she sought assistance from Legal Aid, which secured an eviction notice three years later.

“This is what I have been putting up with since 2013. It has drained me financially and mentally. It’s not the end of the road because I still have to pay off the bank,” Le Tourneur said. She said her tenant had made a fake notice of lien and stuck it on the window.

She said the tenant had illegally built five rooms in the basement with access from the house. This is where he was allegedly manufacturing ammunition.

On Wednesday, when the sheriff arrived to execute the eviction order, the tenant’s fiancée was in the house and apparently refused to open the door.

The sheriff was forced to cut the locks. While the sheriff was moving furniture around, he found a rifle behind a couch and alerted the police.

Police units, including the Durban Metro Police, then converged on the double-storey house.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the police discovered multiple components of a bullet reloading set-up.

A total of 668 units of ammunition of various types, 3 840 bullet casings, gunpowder and three fake passports were discovered in the basement. A rifle was also recovered at the same house, Gwala said.

An ammunition cache was discovered by police after a man was evicted from this home in Evans Road, Glenwood. Picture by Zainul Dawood





Gwala said a case of failing to safeguard ammunition was opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS.

She said the tenant was previously charged for possession of explosives and ammunition and had been out on bail since 2013.

Le Tourneur said the tenant had appeared in court in December. She claimed he had changed legal representatives several times, which had dragged the matter on.

Police are searching for the man.

