ANC eThekwini regional conference delayed over voting status for some delegates

Durban - The much awaited ANC eThekwini regional conference failed to get off the ground on Saturday after a hiccup over the voting status of the ANC Youth League from the region. That resulted in the conference not kicking off on time.

According to a preliminary programme which was circulated by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC headquarters in Durban on Friday, proceedings were to start at 9am with interfaith prayers. UPDATE: The official programme of the ANC eThekwini regional conference in Durban is yet to start following hiccups. Among the stumbling blocks is the voting status of the ANC youth league. ANC KZN spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela says they will resolve it later. @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/j1gJN3i3Xi — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 9, 2022 Thirty minutes later, Kwazi Mshengu, the regional convenor was to deliver his political report which was to lay bare the state of the ANC in the region which has been decimated by factionalism and gate-keeping. But that did not happen, at 11am on Saturday, no voting delegate was within the Durban ICC where the conference was billed to take place. Only a few non-voting delegates were seen.

PIC: Former eThekwini mayor, James Nxumalo, is among those who are at the Durban ICC to take part in the eThekwini ANC regional elective conference. Late in 2015 Nxumalo defeated Zandile Gumede but Gwede Mantashe who the ANC SG then nullified the results. @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/ONARYZ1OCa — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 9, 2022 Among those spotted was former eThekwini mayor, James Nxumalo, provincial spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Vusi Dube who is an ANC MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and a known Jacob Zuma backer. The Daily News was reliably informed that the challenge was over nine ANC Youth League members who are pro-Thabani Nyawose who is up against Zandile Gumede. “The youth league was instructed to convene a special meeting to deal with the issue of the nine pro unity members who wanted to attend the conference and vote,” the source said.

The attempt to grant the nine members voting status was met with opposition by Zandile Gumede supporters who believe that Nyawose’s faction was trying to smuggle in members who are not eligible to vote. Ntombela confirmed to the Daily News that the issue was still outstanding and they would meet later to resolve it. “We will meet later in the day to map a way forward,” Ntombela said when asked about the matter.

Mshengu also confirmed the issue and said it would be resolved later. PICS: EThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has arrived at the Durban ICC to take part in the ANC eThekwini regional conference. The contest is between Zandile Gumede and Thabani Nyawose. @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/iFA62X11JP — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 9, 2022 On Friday there was an issue over the voting status of the ANC Women’s League from the region. Others wanted them to be excluded because their structure’s term of office had lapsed. Mshengu said the decision to grant the league voting rights was above board and anyone challenging that was showing a lack of understanding in how the ANC works.

