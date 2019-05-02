DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday it was gravely concerned about the ongoing labour dispute in eThekwini Municipality which has inconvenienced residents and visitors over the past few days. This as hundreds of city workers brought the city to a standstill on Monday and Tuesday, protesting the city’s unilateral employment of uMkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans in their unit at pay salary grades vastly higher than the rest of the rank and file staff.

The workers, the majority from the Durban Solid Waste unit, used dump trucks to block the N3 heading into Durban and dumped waste in key intersections in the CBD. Rubber bullets and stun grenades were fired at striking workers while at least 10 people were arrested.

The strike involving water and sanitation employees has resulted in the disruption of water supply in some areas, and the blockading of critical roads.

The ANC said in a statement that while it acknowledges the grievances raised by workers and affirms their right to voice their concerns, there was no justification for lawlessness.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC provincial secretary, said they have been working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the impasse was resolved as soon as possible.

"The ANC would like to apologise to residents and visitors who have been affected by the strike and calls on the eThekwini Municipality to ensure that water is restored in all the areas affected. We will continue facilitating interventions to end the strike," Ntuli said.

Ntuli also applaud KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu for establishing a task team which is going to investigate the circumstances that led to the labour dispute.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Lindiz van Zilla