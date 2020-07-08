ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu dies of Covid-19

Durban - The spokesperson for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and former mayor of KwaDukuza, Ricardo Mthembu has died. Mthembu died in hospital on Wednesday as a result of complications of the the Covid-19 virus. While his death was not officially confirmed, sources in the ANC in the province confirmed to IOL on Wednesday that Mthembu passed away. Mthembu had been admitted to hospital and was in the Intensive Care Unit when he died. The ANC insiders say they want to give Mthembu's family a chance settle down before they release a statement. They confirmed that his death was related to contracting Covid-19. Mthembu, a member of the provincial executive council of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal left his role as mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality after the May 8 elections and appointed spokesman for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

He had occupied the mayoral position for eight years, and was deployed to serve as a member of the provincial legislature. This despite many thinking he would get an MEC position.

However, he said that not being deployed as an MEC was a decision of the ANC that he could not question because it is the party that knows best where to deploy its own members in positions of leadership.

“If you can be disappointed by the decision of an organisation like the ANC I think you’re going to have a problem. The ANC is not mine, I am for the ANC so the ANC decides and maybe they didn’t deploy because they knew where they wanted me to go to. Now they’ve deployed me to be the spokesperson of the ANC," he told Independent Media shortly after his deployment as spokesman.

“That’s how the ANC works and for us as members it’s to entrench the policies and the culture of the ANC so that we avoid getting disappointed by decisions taken by the party.

“For the ANC not to have any problems, its members need to teach themselves that now and again the ANC will take decisions that are favourable to you on one day and you’ll be happy, but you must also understand that the next day it can take a decision that is not favourable to you,” Mthembu said.

Daily News