Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has said the law must take its course following news that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), assisted by members of the Hawks swooped on the home of ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu and seven others on Thursday morning. The AFU served a preservation order on Mabuyakhulu seizing two luxury cars at his home in Empangeni. Similar orders were served on the seven others who were charged alongside him for their role in the alleged money laundering and corruption case related to the payment of R28m for the North Sea Jazz Festival in Durban in 2012 which never took place.

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, ANC provincial spokesperson said that the matter was personal of nature.

"And as such we must allow comrade Mabyakhulu to deal with it. At this point we cannot make any concrete comments as we are not aware of the details as we only saw it on the media like everyone else," she said.

"We must indicate that if it is a decision of the court to decided to do that then we oblige. Let the law takes its course however we do want to indicate that the implementation of the law must not be done in a manner that humiliates whomever it is that is being investigated," Simelane-Zulu said.

Mabuyakhulu along with Ceaser Walter Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Mzwandile Basil Ninela, Nonhlanhla Brenda Ninela, Nothando Lorraine Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mbongwe Mkhize was arrested last year for the alleged jazz festival swindle.

Mabuyakhulu was MEC for Economic Development and Tourism at the time.

They, along with their companies are collectively facing 77 charges in the Durban Commerical Crime Court.

All eight accused are out on bail and are due back in court next month.

