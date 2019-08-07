City heavyweights Beryl Mphakathi, Phillip Sithole (pictured) and Musa Mbhele were set to have their salaries increased to R260 1272 before it was rejected by all parties in the eThekwini Municipality. Picture: Supplied: eThekwini.

Durban - THE controversial bid to have the salaries of city manager Sipho Nzuza and other eThekwini Municipality heavyweights raised was withdrawn yesterday. Last week the Daily News reported that opposition parties walked out of a full-council meeting where the matter had been tabled. This resulted in the quorum not being reached, as the ANC had only 85 out of their 127 members and could not continue without the opposition party members.

The proposed increase would have seen Nzuza get a pay rise of about R700 000, giving him an annual package of nearly R4 million.

City heavyweights Beryl Mphakathi (deputy city manager: human settlements, engineering and eThekwini transport authority); Phillip Sithole (deputy city manager: economic development and planning); and Musa Mbhele (chief operations officer) were also set to have their salaries increased to R2 601 272.

Acting mayor Fawzia Peer said she could not comment on the matter, as it was discussed at an in-committee meeting. However, a source told the Daily News that some ANC councillors were vehemently against increasing the managers’ salaries.

IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi said he had asked for the increases to be withdrawn.

“There was no need to increase the salaries when there are protests all over under Nzuza’s administration,” he said.

Nkosi said the city was also experiencing rampant looting, through projects that were undertaken but never had proper outcomes.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham was happy that pressure from opposition parties resulted in the item being withdrawn.

“Today’s withdrawal is a victory for accountability. If anything, senior managers need to be paid less until they perform their duties effectively,” she said.

Graham said the DA had earlier this year written to then Co-operative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to stop eThekwini’s resolution to increase salaries of its officials. Cogta had ordered that bonuses not be paid, but the ANC persisted and motivated why they should be paid out, she said.

Graham said pressure from opposition parties meant that residents were saved R2million a year.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said yesterday’s events showed how divided the ANC in the municipality was.

“It’s killing the functions of the municipality,” he said.

Khumalo said opposition parties would take advantage of the situation. He said one should expect motions of no confidence from opposition parties, as they try to capitalise on the ruling party’s divisions, as the 2021 local government elections draw closer.

He said some of mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters could stand as independent candidates, causing further problems for the ANC.

How the Gumede matter was handled was important. Khumalo said voters were already losing confidence in the ANC and there was a real prospect that it could lose the 2021 elections.

A solution was for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to come to the province and try to heal the divisions.

