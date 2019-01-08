ANC NEC members Siyabonga Cwele, Gwen Ramokgopa, and Thandi Mahambehlala in Harry Gwala Region, KZN celebrating the ANC 107th anniversary. Picture: ANC Twitter

Durban - Former State President, Jacob Zuma, accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Ohlange Institute in Inanda for a wreath laying ceremony at the gravesite of the first president of the African National Congress, Dr John Langalibalele Dube. The wreath laying ceremony formed part of ongoing celebrations to mark the 107th anniversary of the ruling party.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ramaphosa said, "We have come to the first president of the African National Congress. We have come to the foundation and we have come to lay a wreath... We have come to the soul of the ANC and to say we have come home once again."





ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa, accompanied by former President Cde @PresJGZuma, arrives at the Ohlange Institute in Inanda for the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the gravesite of President John Langalibalele Dube, the first President of the ANC. #ANC107 pic.twitter.com/hbcldjexzd — #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019

Ramaphosa paid homage to Zuma, acknowledging Zuma as being a leader and someone who is able to play a role in the unity of the ANC.

ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa at the gravesite of the first President of the African National Congress #ANC107 https://t.co/JpFj9xHEDs — #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019

Festivities have been planned for much of the week in KwaZulu-Natal. In a statement, the party said it remained committed to realising a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous society. The ANC was founded on January 8, 1912.

With 2019 being an election year, the party said it would use the January 8 celebrations rally to unveil it’s ‘People’s Manifesto’, which seeks to renew the democratic mandate to take South Africa forward, it said.

Despite calls made ANC Veterans’ League president, Snuki Zikalala, for Zuma to removed from ANC activities until he is cleared of corruption charges, the former president appeared in high spirits during the celebrations in Inanda.

Hundreds of ANC members & supporters gathered at the Mduku Community Hall in Hluhluwe, Far North Region, for the #ANC107 Anniversary celebrations to be addressed by the ANC National Chairperson, Comrade Gwede Mantashe.#ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/6sPYzsrQ9R — #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019

Deputy President David Mabuza has begun the #ANC107 Anniversary Celebrations by a blitz and walk-about through the streets of Ladysmith in Ukhahlamba Region. #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/n1YWbgizQW — #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019

