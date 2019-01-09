Durban - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, came under fire after he shared photographs of himself exiting a hut during a visit to Ward 5 in Georgedale near Hammarsdale earlier today. Mkhize's visit to the area formed part of ongoing celebrations marking the African National Congress's 107th anniversary.

Mkhize shared the photographs on his Twitter shortly after, adding that the elderly woman lived alone in the house.

The post had several replies, slamming the MEC.

I swear SA deserve the #ANC



So Dr.Mkhize agreed to be photographed walking out of that. thing pic.twitter.com/kAoMg3Wk8u — Makopo (@MakopoK) January 9, 2019

@MYANCthere are people who still live in such after you've been in power for 25 years ? I'm not voting ANC this time around! — IG: Rea_Thandie (@Ndamase_Siya) January 9, 2019

So no shame at all coming out of that house after 24years of Democracy?#nohousing#Thumamina @AdvBarryRoux — Donny mothowabatho (@DThlathla) January 9, 2019

This is embarrassing — yayg0_van_Carter (@perth_rsa) January 9, 2019

And even when the MEC tweeted that a sponsor had come forward to build a decent home for the gogo, still, Twitter was not impressed.

#GoodStory House found on door to door on ward 5 Georgedale

Sponsors have been found to help build a house for Gogo Khumalo who has lost her only child and now lives alone #ANC107 #ThumaMina @MYANC pic.twitter.com/3MC8t5TF38 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 9, 2019

Since elections are on the way, you will go all the way out to find houses like that and play hero card. But thank you for nameless” sponsor”. — 🇿🇦Kay_Ass|KS|🇨🇺 (@Kay_Ass555) January 9, 2019

Who is the sponsor? When will they start building it? I hope is not after election — Dave (@davidmutele) January 9, 2019

The ANC is continuing their manifesto launch which will culminate this weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Daily News