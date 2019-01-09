Twitter has slammed Dr Zweli Mkhize after he posted photographs of himself exiting an elderly woman's humble home in KZN Picture: Zweli Mkhize Twitter
Durban - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, came under fire after he shared photographs of himself exiting a hut during a visit to Ward 5 in Georgedale near Hammarsdale earlier today. 

Mkhize's visit to the area formed part of ongoing celebrations marking the African National Congress's 107th anniversary. 

Mkhize shared the photographs on his Twitter shortly after, adding that the elderly woman lived alone in the house. 

The post had several replies, slamming the MEC. 

And even when the MEC tweeted that a sponsor had come forward to build a decent home for the gogo, still, Twitter was not impressed. 

The ANC is continuing their manifesto launch which will culminate this weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

