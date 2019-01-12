We have no idea who that it but according to Rasta, that is Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter

Durban - Ladies and gentlemen...Rasta the artist has made an appearance at the ANC Manifesto launch which is taking place in Durban today. While thousands have made their way to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for hear President Cyril Ramaphosa speak, Twitter has set its sights on Rasta's latest offering.

His painting of Ramaphosa is already trending on social media.

Rasta painting Ramaphosa 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LVQFe9kiaQ — unracist racist (@monarekgobe1) January 12, 2019

Someone needs to take rasta's painting brush 😂😂😂😂 — #ChasingTheDream🙇 (@SdizoRSA) January 12, 2019

😂 Rasta seriously needs divine intervention. I'm seeing a bit Nkosi Johnson looks but then Rasta says this is Cyril Ramaphosa. pic.twitter.com/1Ul49BGjGI — LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) January 12, 2019

Over the years, Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, has earned himself a seat at the Twitter table after his paintings of various celebrities have gone viral.

Last month, his painting of US singers; Beyoncé and Jay-Z, left people in stitches.

Nanko ke u Rasta. this is supposed to be Jay-Z and Beyoncé 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SNucu7UZXL — Olwethu_Mdoda (@Olwethu_Mdoda) December 2, 2018

