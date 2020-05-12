Andile Mbuthu murder accused said police forced them to sign 'blank' papers
The allegation was presented to the court by their attorney, Chris Gounden.
Gounden said the men had been assaulted with a tube while they were being held at the police station. “They were forced to sign blank pieces of paper,” he said.
Gounden said this as prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu made it clear that the State planned to oppose bail against Mlungisi Thabethe, 26, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu,26, and Malusi Mthembu, 27.
Ziqubu said the State wanted to adjourn the matter until next Tuesday as the investigating officer needed more time to investigate because there was a large number of suspects.
Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu, 19, was reported missing by his family after he was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted on suspicion of stealing alcohol from a local tavern in the Hambanathi community in oThongathi last week. A video showing Mbuthu being assaulted went viral last week.
On Friday, police recovered a body near a river. Although DNA tests have yet to confirm its identity, the community believed it was the teen’s body that was dumped at the river.
The matric pupil had gone missing after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a local shisanyama lounge in Hambanathi, Tongaat.
A crowd of more than 100 residents picketed outside court on Monday. The protesters, who ignored social distancing and gathering lockdown rules, were told to disperse by the police.
Daily News