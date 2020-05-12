Andile Mbuthu murder accused said police forced them to sign 'blank' papers

Durban - The six men accused of kidnapping and murdering an oThongathi youngster claimed on Monday in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court that police forced them to sign blank documents and documents that they did not understand.

The allegation was presented to the court by their attorney, Chris Gounden.

Gounden said the men had been assaulted with a tube while they were being held at the police station. “They were forced to sign blank pieces of paper,” he said.

Gounden said this as prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu made it clear that the State planned to oppose bail against Mlungisi Thabethe, 26, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu,26, and Malusi Mthembu, 27.

Ziqubu said the State wanted to adjourn the matter until next Tuesday as the investigating officer needed more time to investigate because there was a large number of suspects.