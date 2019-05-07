Durban - THE latest murder of a nurse has taken to four the number of nurses killed in KwaZulu-Natal this year. The body of Edendale Hospital nurse Nontobeko Kheswa, 41, was found with multiple stab wounds on Friday. Kheswa, who was still in her white uniform, was dumped in a sugar cane field at Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg.

It is alleged that on Friday morning, Kheswa, a mother of four, left her Woodlands, Pietermaritzburg, home with her husband in their family car, en route to work. But she never got to work and her husband was later arrested.

It is alleged that on the same day, the husband had caught up with Kheswa’s male colleague and his brother on a road near the Edendale Mall, and allegedly fired shots at them, hitting the male nurse in the arm.

His brother also sustained a gunshot wound and both received medical treatment.

The Daily News has learnt that after being interrogated by police, the husband led the police to the spot where Kheswa’s body was discovered.

Health MEC Sbongiseni Dhlomo said that although the brutal murders of nurses could be a reflection of the level of abuse and criminality in society, the recent incidents were cause for concern for the health sector.

Dhlomo, chairperson of the KZN Men’s Forum, described the incident as shocking and sad, and pleaded with women not to stay in abusive relationships. “We are extremely disturbed by the murder of one of our nurses in such a cold-blooded manner.

"We are always particularly saddened when we lose a health care worker through sudden and unexpected death,” said Dhlomo.

Sindi Ngcobo, spokesperson for the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA, said 10 nurses were killed last year, as a result of crime and domestic violence, with some murdered in their workplace.

“We have been calling for the department to beef up security at government health facilities. The lack of security contributes to the killing of nurses in the workplace,” said Ngcobo.

She said the death of one nurse was one too many as the vacant posts of dead nurses and of those who left the system were not filled.

Trade union Solidarity recently expressed concern about the shortage of nursing staff and the detrimental results of this shortage for South African health care. Solidarity said there was one nurse for every 401 people in the public sector.

Nurse Mbalenhle Biyela, 28, was found dead in her car with multiple gunshot wounds outside Oakford Clinic in Verulam, north of Durban, in March this year.

Mahatma Gandhi Hospital nurse Barbara Haines, 34, was gunned down, allegedly by her partner, who then turned the gun on himself, at their home in March.

Last month, clinical associate student Sihle Sigwili was stabbed to death, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, at Rietvlei Hospital in Umzimkhulu.

