Durban - The futures of 15 matric pupils have been thrown into jeopardy after they were told to change their courses. Without warning, the Merebank Secondary pupils have instead been told to drop mechanical technology and take up travel and tourism or speech and drama.

With the school and the Education Department pointing fingers at one another in blame for the debacle, the pupils’ parents are their wits’ end.

The parents were called to the school last week and told that their children, who were on a subject package including mechanical technology and geography, but without physics, would not receive results at the end of the year.

The parents said they were told the package was incorrect and should have included physics and not geography.

They say they were then advised that their children would have to drop mechanical technology and replace it with travel and tourism or speech and drama - which all parents have refused.

The parents said they were now in limbo since Friday was the last day for the school to submit documents of subject changes to the uMlazi district offices.

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was not involved in compiling subject packages. He said the packages were compiled by the schools and their governing bodies.

“We do not get involved. Schools structure their own subject packages and apply to the department to get them approved.

“We have not told the school anything. In fact, the parents must demand from the school a letter from the department, giving the school such an instruction,” he said.

Mahlambi said any subject recognised by Umalusi as examinable would get the pupils a result.

“If it is true that parents have been told that their children would not be resulted (sic) for the subject, the school is not telling them the truth.”

Mahlambi said any combination of subjects would get the pupils a matric result, but a problem could arise after matric as tertiary institutions have their own requirements and point systems.

He said although one or two subjects could be changed in the matric year, it was not the best decision.

“The principal, as the person responsible for overseeing that subject combinations were relevant to what the pupils want to study after matric, and that they were in line with the requirements of tertiary institutions, cannot suddenly wake up at the last hour and advise pupils to drop one of the subjects and replace it with another.

“Remember, they would be replacing it with a subject they didn’t do for the past two years,” said Mahlambi.

The parents, who would not be named to protect their children, said the school was accusing the department of forcing them to drop the subject.

“The school is saying that it’s a directive from the department. This came as a big shock as it puts the future of our children in jeopardy,” said one parent.

The parent said the pupils had been doing the group of subjects since Grade 10 and were shocked to hear of the proposed change last week.

Another said it was obvious that the pupils had been ill-advised by the school to take the package of subjects.

The parent said they were left with no option but to speculate as to why the school would force the pupils to change subjects in their final year.

Alan Perumal, chairperson of the school governing body, said he was not aware of the issue until he received several calls from parents.

“I have advised the parents to write a letter explaining the issue to the SGB as soon as possible. Only then can we act. But I am going to have a meeting with the school officials to get answers.”

Daily News