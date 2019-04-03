Durban - One minute a Glenmore family were singing happy birthday and the next they were sobbing over the loss of their father who was shot dead by robbers last night. Elroy Prince, 52, was shot three times after he confronted robbers near his River Drive home near Umbilo. His son Shannon Prince was shot in the arm.

His daughter Cindy Bell said she was celebrating her 33rd birthday when they saw men carrying guns walk down the driveway.

"They went into Shannon's home and made them put their hands up. There were five adults in the house. They took whatever they wanted including their watches and phones. They ripped the TV off the wall. They wanted the keys to the cars in the driveway," she said.

"We pressed the panic button and slammed the gate locked. Two of them had huge guns. My mother and I took the kids and hid in the room. We laid on the floor in panic," she said.

"I am not sure why my father left and chased after them. Further up the road, he saw the car the robbers left with. He rammed into the side of their car trying to box them in. They shot him in the neck, leg and chest. My brother carried him into the hospital and is very traumatised," Bell said.

Prince owned Madison Blooms Florist in the Bluff. Before that, he had been a freight engineer with Transnet.

"My father was fed up of crime. There are petty thefts and robberies in our area daily. A man will do anything to protect his home. He celebrated his 28 year wedding anniversary two weeks ago. My brothers birthday was on Saturday, "Bell said.

Umbilo police are investigating a case of robbery, murder and attempted murder.

