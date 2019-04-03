Durban - THE State may have lost another court bid to have a Durban man convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, but the family of the dead woman say they would not be taking this lying down. The State last week lost its Supreme Court of Appeal challenge against a high court ruling acquitting Donovan Ramdass of the murder of 35-year-old Ashika Singh at her Merebank home in 2014. Ramdass, who was accused of strangling her, testified that he was highly intoxicated after taking drugs and alcohol, and could not remember the events of the night she was killed. She was found with a plastic bag covering her head and face.

In September 2016, Ramdass was acquitted of her murder after the high court found that he lacked criminal capacity for his actions as he was highly intoxicated.

Singh’s uncle, Naresh Rampasad, told the Daily News that Tuesday marked five years since Singh died and instead of finding peace the family had been met by one disappointment after another every time the courts ruled in favour of the man who does not dispute his actions, but hides behind the claim that he could not remember the events of that night.

Rampasad said her relatives were determined to get justice for Singh, saying they were prepared to take the matter to the highest court in the land.

“We are prepared to take the matter to the Constitutional Court because our family was cheated. We have followed and respected the court procedures and have been failed by our justice system every time,” he said.

Rampasad said the courts were basically giving people a licence to take drugs and kill people, and then claim not to remember.

“What the courts are basically saying is that it is okay for a person to take drugs and alcohol and do crime, just as long they would not remember what they have done. We are disappointed and shattered. It does not look like we will ever get justice,” he said.

Rampasad said the family would meet the director of public prosecutions tomorrow to discuss their prospects in the Concourt.

Ramdass was acquitted by Durban High Court Judge Johan Ploos van Amstel in 2016 on the grounds that there was doubt whether he possessed the requisite capacity to appreciate that what he was doing was wrongful, and to act in accordance with such appreciation when he strangled Singh.

He was also acquitted on an additional charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, for the same reason.

In his plea statement presented in the trial, Ramdass said he was “convinced” no one but he could have committed the murder. However, he said he did not remember the crime and also could not remember stealing a cellphone, a set of keys, a cellphone charger and a GPS device.

Ramdass said he had had excessive amounts of alcohol and smoked crack cocaine.

Daily News