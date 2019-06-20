File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The executive committee (Exco) sitting at Durban City Hall became heated when a proposal to write off R7.4million in interest on levies owed by the provincial department of public works came under discussion. A report with details of the proposal was tabled and debated, but ended up being deferred to next week following resistance from the opposition parties to agree to the issue.

The provincial public works department is the custodian of all government properties in KwaZulu-Natal, and therefore responsible for payment or rates on these properties.

During the 2017/18 financial year, the department had amassed R323m in rates, but had budgeted R50m less than that amount.

According to a report tabled at exco on Tuesday, the failure to pay the rates and interest levied has topped up the debt by another R7.4m in interest as at April 30.

The report states that the department had requested the reversal of interest due to its complicated and lengthy budget processes, stating that it was prepared to pay the outstanding capital amounts using part of its 2019/20 budget.

The proposed write-off is contrary to the city’s credit control and debt collection policy but it was recommended that the interest be written off on a once-off basis.

It was also recommended that the department be informed that no further write-off on interest would be considered in future.

The item did not get to be finalised as debate on it turned rowdy, with the opposition DA and IFP questioning the logic of leniency on a government department while the same was not extended to ratepayers.

ANC chief whip Nelly Nyanisa had all her attempts to debate the item thwarted.

She stormed out of the meeting following a heated argument which ended with her reprimanding the IFP’s Mdu Nkosi, who said she was sleeping at meetings. Before storming out, Nyanisa reminded the meeting that Exco had agreed to clear Ingonyama Trust debt during the current term without opposition, and that the same courtesy could be extended to the public works.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said they could not support writing off the debt as this would be a “dangerous route” to take.

Talking to the Daily News after the meeting, Nyanisa said it made no business sense to refuse to accept payment of the main debt because it was short of the interest.

“The department owes the city over R200m and they have fallen short by R50m. Why not accept the capital debt and deal with the interest later?

“It is annoying when people object on issues for the sake of it without looking at the bigger picture, which is to keep revenue flowing into the city.

“By accepting the capital debt, we are avoiding possible court battles which could cost more money and time. The department says it has the money it owes but not the interest, so let’s take it,” Nyanisa said.

Public works spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi said it t had requested the write-off based on what it had budgeted for in the corresponding financial year.

Tony Clothier of the Outer West Ratepayers Association called on the city to write off interest accrued by all ratepayers.

