Anger over burst pipes in Chatsworth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Chatsworth residents have lambasted eThekwini Municipality and labelled work done by its plumbers as shoddy after six underground water pipes burst in three days, with recurring problems with one of the pipes. On Tuesday, a repaired water pipe in Dionea Road burst again, leaving parts of Westcliff without water. Pipes burst elsewhere in Chatsworth over the weekend. Ward 70 councillor Tony Govender claimed there was no co-ordination between the water tanker division and the call centre. This resulted in delays in the arrival of water tankers to affected suburbs. Govender claimed that officials did not inspect the work done, which resulted in shoddy workmanship. “I have been calling for an upgrade to the ageing water pipe infrastructure. Some residents did not have a water supply for three days. Many have returned to work. These residents should be serviced by water trucks from the morning. Two pipe repairs were done poorly in Westcliff Drive and Dionea Road,” said Govender.

Resident Anita Govender said being without water was unacceptable and was the result of poor workmanship.

“I work in a hospital. I have to come home and shower. It is frustrating. We are also at risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus,” she said.

Govender said the area had elderly residents, children and a Muslim community that was observing Ramadaan.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the “city is doing all within its power to ensure that water-pipe bursts are attended to timeously”.

"Pipe replacement programmes are in place in the City but they cannot be implemented at once due to budget constraints. Pipe replacement projects are split into zones and priority is based on a number of factors like pipe age, burst frequency and residual pressures in the system,"he said.

Mayisela added that the theft or vandalism of water fittings like pressure reducing valves, air valves also causes water pipes to break. Other factors causing burst pipes is earth movement (excavation in the vicinity of the water main by telecommunications contractors), unauthorised driving of heavy vehicles in district roads which results in more load imposed on water mains and pipe age.





"Superintendents do conduct quality site inspections in their respective zones. When there are water outages control centre relays messages to water section

dispatchers,"Mayisela added.





Daily News







