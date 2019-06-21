Durban - A REPORT on an investigation into the waste and sanitation department strike in April is sitting on suspended mayor Zandile Gumede’s desk and has not been shared with the council. City manager Sipho Nzuza told Tuesday’s executive committee meeting he had submitted a report on the matter to Gumede’s office.

“Maybe the gap is for it to be shared in Exco - otherwise it does exist. It’s now going through the process of getting tabled. There’s one dealt with by legal and I cannot tell the time frame of when it will be ready, but we will report in due course,” he said.

Nzuza had his hands full at Tuesday’s meeting, fielding questions from opposition parties about progress on the investigation.

The strike, which brought parts of Durban to a standstill from April 23 to 30, was in protest over preferential treatment given to Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association members who, having been employed for less than a year, were promoted from level 4 to level 10.

The striking workers demanded to know how city officials had reached a decision to increase the veterans’ salaries from R9000 to over R20000 per month.

The meeting got heated when the IFP’s Mdu Nkosi demanded answers on the matter, and to be given a time frame when the report would be available.

He said a report on the investigation, as per Gumede’s May undertaking, should have been tabled.

During a meeting last month, Gumede had tasked officials in her office and in the Legal and Compliance unit to investigate what had transpired during the strike, and to provide a report.

Speaker William Mapena and councillor Barbara Fontein’s attempts to give an explanation did not stop the opposition’s call for answers. The two said the issue was being investigated by a task team, set up by Premier Sihle Zikalala.

The opposition pointed out that the premier had only intervened when the situation got out of control.

Nzuza was forced to respond to the question but could not give a deadline as demanded by the opposition.

Nkosi and DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said their concerns were around the rationale behind creating the posts for the veterans.

“I don’t buy that there is a report in the office of the mayor. The city manager was caught off-guard by these questions so he had no choice but to give answers.

“In the next meeting, we will be asking for the same report and if it is found that he had misled the committee, then there will have to be consequences.

“There was no consequence management following the strike and we don’t know who authorised the promotion of military veterans to level 10,” Nkosi said.

Mthethwa said they were worried that “factional battles” were beginning to affect running of the municipality.

“It’s worrying officials will have to act and give responses to save the image of political parties and factions within.”

The strike was resolved when the municipality committed to improving the conditions of employees at lower levels, especially those in levels 3 and 4.

It was also agreed that all parties would open discussions on all issues affecting employees.

In response to a request for details of the report yesterday, Nzuza said: “Talk to Msawakhe Mayisela (city spokesperson). I have delegated him to attend to this matter.”

Mayisela had not responded by the time of publication.

Daily News