Anglican priest killed a month after his wife found dead in a car

Durban - POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a priest at his home in oThongathi on Monday night. Forty-one-year-old Reverend Sandiso Sithole, the Rector of St John’s Parish, was shot in the head after 8pm, outside his mission home in Hambanathi. A case of murder was opened at oThongathi police station. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the gunman is unknown. Vicar-General of the Anglican Diocese of Natal, The Very Reverend Ndabezinhle Sibisi, said Sithole’s death has left him and the Diocesan family numb with shock.

“Funeral details are to follow. Please pray for the Sithole family and the wider Diocesan family during this sad and difficult time,” Sibisi said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident happened at a house next to the Anglican church.

He said a Netcare 911 paramedic assessed Sithole, who was found in a critical condition.

A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated.

“The patient’s condition rapidly deteriorated and, sadly, he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Sithole’s murder comes nearly a month after his wife Nomthandazo Cynthia Sithole died. She was a teacher at Qinisweni Primary School in Inanda.

Mbele said it was alleged that on June 10, at 1pm at a farm in Eshowe, the body of a 41-year-old woman was found inside a car. The vehicle’s engine was running and a pipe was found leading from the exhaust into its cabin.

Eshowe SAPS are investigating an inquest docket.

The family could not be reached for comment.

Daily News