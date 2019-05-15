A lion is seen in its cage at a zoo in Tirana, Thursday, April 18, 2019. An international animal welfare charity was locked in a spat Thursday with the Albanian government over three lions destined for a sanctuary in the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

Durban - A KWAZULU-NATAL animal rescue organisation received more than the required 10 000 signatures for its petition for laws about animal welfare to be amended by authorities and presented to government. Judy van der Westhuizen, founder of Khetani Animal Rescue, started the petition a month ago because she - and other animal rescue organisations - felt that laws about animals were not strict enough.

“We want a change in the laws. They’re outdated and some of them have grey areas,” Van der Westhuizen said.

She said animal rescuers were involved in animal welfare because they loved animals, and they would like to see changes introduced by the implementation of laws which she believed needed to “move with the times”.

“Dog-fighting is a huge problem.

“It’s most cruel and we’re not strict enough with that. Then there’s backyard breeding of animals. And why don’t we outlaw circuses? The list goes on,” she said.

Like other organisations, Khetani Animal Rescue funds itself, and sterilises and finds homes for animals.

Van der Westhuizen felt the government should give animal rescuers more authority.

Now that they have reached 10000 signatures, they will present the petition to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which will represent animal rescue organisations when meeting the government.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) confirmed it had been approached by animal rescuers, including Khetani, for help in asking the government to amend animal protection laws in South Africa.

NSPCA communications unit manager Meg Wilson said the Animals Protection Act was one of the strongest pieces of animal cruelty legislation in the world.

“It’s not the law that’s the downfall, but how the law is interpreted by the judicial system. We have in the last few years made great strides, especially with the sentencing of perpetrators, getting cases through court and a higher level of investigation from the police. Most of the dog-fighting culprits received prison sentences,” Wilson said.

