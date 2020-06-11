Another Chatsworth school closes after teacher tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - Oceanview Primary School in Chatsworth has become the latest to close after one of its teachers tested positive for Covid-19. A teacher at the school told the Daily News on Thursday morning that the school has been closed until further notice after one of the teachers who had been at school tested positive. The Grade 7 pupils have been sent home and parents have been alerted of the Covid-19 case. “We have told parents to look out for symptoms and immediately seek medical attention should a child present flu-like symptoms. The teachers have also been sent home,” said the teacher. Most schools across the country ­reopened on Monday after being closed for more than two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A day after schools reopened to pupils and teachers, a Chatsworth high school closed its gates after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19. Deccan Road Primary School in Pietermaritzburg and Savannah Park Secondary School in Chatsworth – have temporarily closed after teachers tested positive for Covid19.

The Department of Health was expected to screen teachers and support staff at Savannah Park Secondary.

The school would also be fumigated and sanitised.

Parents of Apollo Secondary school pupils were told to keep their children at home as all teachers were expected to be tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Teachers Union of South Africa (EUSA) lost its bid to interdict the decision by basic Education minister Angie Motshekga to reopen schools.

EUSA alleged that 96 schools in the country had closed, two days after schools reopened.

Daily News