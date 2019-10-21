Durban - A Phoenix family is mourning the death of tow truck owner Thavendren Naicker aka Joe who was gunned down outside his home on Sunday night.
This has been the fourth attempt to murder Naicker.
Prem Balram, a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call shortly before 11pm of a shooting in progress on Sunford Drive
Reaction Officers arrived on scene a few minutes later and were informed that the occupants of a white SUV opened fire on Naicker’s vehicle.
He was declared deceased by paramedics a short while later.