Another Phoenix tow truck owner killed in ongoing feud









Thavendren Naicker was killed in Phoenix in KwaZulu Natal. Picture Reaction Unit South Africa Durban - A Phoenix family is mourning the death of tow truck owner Thavendren Naicker aka Joe who was gunned down outside his home on Sunday night. This has been the fourth attempt to murder Naicker. Prem Balram, a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call shortly before 11pm of a shooting in progress on Sunford Drive Reaction Officers arrived on scene a few minutes later and were informed that the occupants of a white SUV opened fire on Naicker’s vehicle. He was declared deceased by paramedics a short while later.

According to a source, Naicker of Gypsy Towlines was in a witness protection programme after his life was threatened. He was identified as a key witness in a murder. This could not be confirmed.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said medics assessed the patient and found that he had no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene.

"He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds when he was shot while in his vehicle,"Herbst said.

Thavendren Naicker aka Joe was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunford Drive - Phoenix north of Durban. Picture Reaction Unit South Africa





There have been previous attempts to kill Naicker at his home in Sunford.

His business partner Lazarus Naidoo aka Fees was shot dead outside Naicker's home. He was shot seven times and died while being rushed to hospital.

He was the co-owner of Gypsy Towlines and mini-bus taxis in Phoenix.

Four men accused of killing Naidoo are still in police custody.

Shaffique Cassim, 24, Abdul Latiff, 37, Maheer Naidu, 34, and Maxwell Nkabinde, 27, bail had been denied at Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

Naidoo, 41, had allegedly been receiving threats from rivals in the highly competitive tow truck industry.

Some of the accused men had been working for murdered tow truck operator and alleged Bloods gang kingpin Kalvin Periasamy, who was killed in the parking lot of uMhlanga’s Gateway shopping centre in June this year. Periasamy had also been implicated in Naidoo’s murder.

The men are expected to appear in Durban High Court.

Daily News